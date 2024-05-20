Stellantis: significant changes for Ram and Dodge management

Stellantis announces a change at the top of Ram and Dodge, naming Christine Feuell and Matt McAlear CEOs of the two brands. The move aims to accelerate the transition to electrification and write a new profile under the banner of innovation and sustainable mobility.

Stellantis: key changes to head Ram and Dodge brands

Stellantis is preparing for a profound transformation that goes beyond the Dare Forward 2030 plan. Not only is it focusing on sustainable mobility with electric and low-emission vehicles, but it is also rethinking its organizational structure, with a special focus on human resources and management. In fact, the company recently approved a significant organizational restructuring for Ram and Dodge that will take effect June 1, 2024.

Chrysler’s CEO, by recognizing women’s value as careful consumers, has emphasized meeting their special needs into vehicles. This includes elements such as adaptive car seats, comfortable cabins, ergonomic pedals, user-friendly intuitive steering, plus appropriate vehicle illumination. Feuell for that matter stressed women’s engagement in marketing and design, emphasizing that only top-down driven change can lead to a true transformation of the customer experience. Finally, this epoch-making change has been realized. Christine Feuell, current CEO of the Chrysler brand has been appointed as the new CEO of the Ram brand. Feuell, as we mentioned before, has emphasized at many interviews how important women leadership is in the automotive sector. Now with this promotion she has been awarded her own “proposition” of innovation and equality at the head of a company. Christine Feuell will replace Timothy Kuniskis, who has decided to retire after nearly 32 years with the company. And taking his place will not abandon the Chrysler brand either, taking it forward for transformation and future achievements, along with the Ram brand. Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said, “I am confident that Chris will continue Tim’s work leading the iconic Ram brand.”

For the Dodge brand, too, there are important news and shifts regarding appointments to the top management team. In fact, as successor to Timothy Kuniskis is appointed CEO of the Dodge brand Matt McAlear, who will be part of the Top Executive Team. In his previous role, he led Dodge’s sales operations and has extensive and proven experience in the automotive and digital industries.

Enthusiastic about Matt McAlear’s new role, Carlo Tavares was keen to point out that Matt will bring a fresh perspective, continuing to enhance the heritage of their iconic Dodge brand and guiding the brand toward a sustainable future.

Last but not least, Carlos Tavares, following the new appointments, wanted to extend his heartfelt thanks to Tim Kuniskis for the great work he has done all these years and who now hands over to the new CEOs. In fact, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said, “I want to sincerely thank Tim for his passion, commitment and contribution to Stellantis, as well as for defining the vision of the future electrified Ram and Dodge brands. I wish him the best in his retirement.”