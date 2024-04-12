Stellantis CEO says Chinese automaker tried to buy one of its brands

Stellantis has received several offers in recent years to sell some of its brands. In addition to those received for Alfa Romeo, the CEO of the automotive group has revealed that another brand has also been requested with a large offer from a Chinese automaker. In this case too, Carlos Tavares refused without a second thought, despite the offer being very tempting.

Carlos Tavares rejected the offer from a Chinese automaker for a Stellantis brand

The head of Stellantis did not reveal the name of the brand for which he received the offer, although according to some rumors, it would be one of the brands including Peugeot, Citroen and DS Automobiles. Tavares reiterated that he does not intend to sell his brands, despite having received a lot of pressure to get rid of some of his car companies.

However, Carlos Tavares wants to focus on all his brands without giving up any of them. The CEO of the Group also wants to relaunch the brands that in recent years have offered few vehicles on the market such as Lancia and Chrysler. “In both situations I expressed a clear refusal, and I can guarantee that we will not follow the example of Volvo or MG. We have no intention of selling to the Chinese and we will face the competition on the market without hesitation”, explained Carlos Tavares.

The future of Stellantis’ brands seems bright and full of launches, with new models from Chrysler, Lancia with the new Ypsilon, Gamma and Delta, and Alfa Romeo with the new Milano, Stelvio and Giulia, among others. With the birth of Stellantis, the CEO of the Group had declared that all its brands would have 10 years to relaunch themselves. The road seems to be the right one, but we will see what the future holds.