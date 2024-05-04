Ram 1500 Classic production discontinued in Canada due to poor sales

Stellantis has announced that it has discontinued production of the Ram 1500 Classic in Canada. Current inventory will be sold through the end of 2024, while production will continue in the United States and Mexico. Ram will continue to offer the Ram 1500, Ram Heavy Duty, Ram Chassis Cab, and Ram ProMaster in Canada.

Ram 1500 Classic will no longer be sold in Canada

The Ram 1500 Classic was introduced in 2019 for the model year on the new DT Ram 1500 platform. This is an update of the DS Ram 1500 platform first introduced for the 2009 model year. However, it is a model that has not been very successful in Canada, as there are 5,600 unsold units in the country’s inventory. This is a major misalignment between supply and demand in a weakening Canadian economy. None of these units were produced in 2024 and the models date back to 2023, but the brand aims to sell them all by the end of 2024 to make room in inventory.

However, according to local dealers, it will take years to get rid of these unsold units, and the reason is mainly due to a lack of incentives and rising prices, which is weighing on the local automotive industry.

In contrast to Canada, where the Ram market does not seem to be going as well as expected, this is not the case in the United States. In recent weeks, the brand has officially unveiled the new 2025 1500 RHO, as well as the limited-edition Rebel X created to mark the 10th anniversary of the Rebel model’s release. But the surprises don’t end there, because in the coming months there will also be room for the new Ram 1500 Ramcharger and a new high-performance Ram, which could hit the market very soon.