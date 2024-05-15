Stellantis Pro One claims top spot in Middle East and Africa in Q1 2024

Demonstrating its market leadership in the Middle East and Africa region for the second consecutive quarter, Stellantis Pro One‘s commercial vehicle offensive recorded an excellent performance in the first quarter of 2024, representing one-third of the net revenue reported by the automotive company in the first three months of the year.

Stellantis Pro One achieved the top position in the Middle East and Africa region for the second consecutive quarter

The performance highlights the strength of Stellantis Pro One in global markets and puts it on track to achieve global leadership in commercial vehicles by 2027 and reach the milestones set out in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

Stellantis Pro One’s market share in the Middle East and Africa region reached 26 percent in the first quarter of 2024. Moreover, the automotive group maintained the number 1 position in the EU30 and South America regions. Regarding battery electric vehicle sales in the EU30 for the first quarter of 2024, Pro One secured the top spot with a market share of 33 percent, with the Peugeot brand once again confirming its leadership throughout the region.

“The commercial vehicle sales trend in the first quarter of 2024 confirms and endorses our Stellantis Pro One strategy,” said Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice President of Stellantis, Commercial Vehicles Business. “The enthusiastic reception of our completely renewed range of vans, combined with new connected services and concrete offerings of hydrogen fuel cell-powered vans, confirm Stellantis’ position as a relevant choice for professionals.”

Despite the positive results, Stellantis is receiving a great deal of criticism due to the recent layoffs worldwide. In particular, the president of the United States UAW union strongly criticized the automotive group’s actions, stating that CEO Carlos Tavares had no problem increasing his salary by more than 50%, but immediately afterward implemented a cost-cutting strategy.