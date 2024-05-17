Dodge bids farewell to HEMI engine with limited edition Durango SRT392 AlcHEMI “Last Call”

Dodge enthusiasts are ready to say goodbye to one of the most appreciated cars on the market. The 2024 edition of the Dodge Durango SRT392 AlcHEMI “Last Call” has already arrived at many dealerships and marks the culmination of an iconic chapter in the brand’s history. With its powerful 6.5-liter HEMI SRT V8 engine, this limited edition model pays homage to the HEMI Gen3 of the current Dodge Durango lineup.

Dodge Durango SRT392 AlcHEMI “Last Call”: details and prices of the limited edition unveiled

Production of all Dodge Durango models with HEMI engines will end at the close of 2024. The 2025 model year will be the final farewell for the current generation of Durango, before introducing the model’s new look in 2026. The “Last Call” series model is only available in 1,000 units and comes in Diamond Black, Destroyer Grey, Vapor Grey, and White Knuckle colors, 250 units each.

The Durango SRT392 AlcHEMI “Last Call” features 20-inch Satin Black forged SRT wheels, yellow Brembo brakes, and satin black fender decals with yellow accents. The interior is characterized by yellow and silver stitching, an embroidered SRT “392” logo on the seatbacks, and carbon fiber accents that highlight attention to detail and perfectly blend the vehicle’s comfort with its incredible performance.

With only 1,000 units available, 250 for each color, securing a Dodge Durango SRT392 AlcHEMI “Last Call” is a rare opportunity for enthusiasts. As for pricing, the exclusive Durango has a starting price of $89,795, plus a destination charge of $1,595.

In recent months, there has been talk about the new generation of Durango, which will debut on the market in 2026. With the first available information, some digital creators have made renders to imagine how the new future model will look. However, Dodge is now engaged with the launch of the new Dodge Charger Daytona, the world’s first electric muscle car. This will be followed by several versions with internal combustion engines, available for muscle car lovers not yet ready for the transition to electric.