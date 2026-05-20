Stellantis and Dongfeng move their EV joint venture to Europe

Thirty-four years is a lifetime in the automotive industry, long enough to witness the rise and fall of entire market segments, and Carlos Tavares’s infamous war on production costs. Yet, the marriage of convenience between Stellantis and Dongfeng remains surprisingly intact.

Instead of just building localized Peugeots and Citroen for Chinese commuters, the duo is preparing to flip the script. A non-binding memorandum of understanding outlines a plan to bring Chinese new energy vehicles directly into the European backyard, wrapped in a shiny new joint venture where Stellantis holds a comforting 51% majority, leaving Dongfeng with the remaining 49%.

The strategic centerpiece here is Voyah, Dongfeng’s premium electric brand. Cracking the European market requires more than just decent battery cell chemistry and high-resolution dashboard screens. It requires an actual footprint. By leveraging the sprawling, pre-existing Stellantis dealership network and post-sale infrastructure, Voyah bypasses the agonizing process of building a service reputation from scratch. Meanwhile, Stellantis gets to inject artificial life into its sluggish electric lineup without spending billions on standalone R&D.

To dodge aggressive European Union tariffs on imported Chinese vehicles, the partners are seriously evaluating the assembly of Dongfeng NEVs at the historic Stellantis manufacturing plant in Rennes, France. Watching a traditional French facility pivot to assembling premium Chinese cars is the ultimate sign of our automotive times.

While the ink on the final contract isn’t dry, the reciprocal side of the deal involves a parallel electrification effort over in Wuhan, where DPCA plans to churn out clean-energy Peugeot and Jeep models by 2027.

It is a massive chess game of industrial survival. For now, regulatory approvals and definitive agreements stand in the way of global market domination, but the trajectory is clear. Stellantis is actively building the very bridge that bridges the gap between Chinese manufacturing power and European consumers.