Stellantis-JLR agreement fuels speculation about a luxury Jeep SUV

According to some rumors, a future Jeep model could show styling affinities with the Range Rover world, adopting a more refined and premium-oriented approach than the brand’s current lineup. The idea has no official confirmation for now, but it gained credibility after Stellantis and Jaguar Land Rover signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to explore possible collaborations on products and technologies for the U.S. market.

Stellantis-JLR talks fuel rumors of a more premium Jeep SUV

A possible move closer to Range Rover design language would not necessarily mean stylistic overlap. Instead, it could lead to Jeep SUVs with a different visual presence, more polished lines and a stronger push toward the upper end of the market. Jaguar Land Rover brings long-established expertise in luxury and off-road SUVs, with models such as the Range Rover and Defender combining image, refinement and off-road capability in a way few other brands can match.

The collaboration could develop around new Stellantis’ multi-energy STLA platform, designed to support combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains. For JLR, access to these architectures would offer a significant advantage, especially in the United States, where the shift to electric vehicles is moving less predictably than in Europe and powertrain flexibility remains an important competitive factor. Stellantis, meanwhile, could draw on British expertise in premium SUV development to strengthen Jeep’s offering in a segment where competition continues to intensify.

Antonio Filosa, CEO of Stellantis, has spoken about the intention to create value through targeted collaborations in product and technology. He has not anticipated specific models, but he has suggested that the group remains open to industrial partnerships capable of generating mutual benefits. For now, the memorandum remains in the exploratory phase, and any impact on the design of future Jeep models will depend on binding agreements with clear objectives and timing.

In the meantime, the American brand is already evolving its own design language. The recent Avenger facelift introduced details closer to the new Compass, with the goal of making the visual identity of the European range more consistent. If the collaboration with JLR takes shape, Jeep’s design renewal could accelerate in a direction where American off-road experience and British luxury SUV tradition find a new shared ground.