Stellantis set for a busy 2025: 30 new models on the way

Stellantis is not holding back on its automotive revolution. In fact, 30 new models are coming, ranging from city cars to luxury electric SUVs. With a focus on technological innovation and sustainability, the group aims to meet the ever-growing demands of the global market, without compromising on distinctive design and remarkable performance across every segment.

Stellantis: 30 new models expected to debut in 2025

As anticipated, there are many new developments planned for Stellantis in 2025, as the group necessarily seeks a profound renewal. Among the main ones, Abarth enters the world of electric SUVs with the 600e, offered in two configurations of 240 and 280 HP, promising a combination of grit and technology. Alfa Romeo, meanwhile, presents two flagship models. We have the Junior Q4, a compact SUV with all-wheel drive, and the new generation of Stelvio, now 100% electric, with power exceeding 600 HP and batteries up to 118 kWh ensuring extended range.

Citroen enriches its lineup with the restyling of the small Ami and the debut of the renewed C5 Aircross, built on the STLA Medium platform. The C5 will be available in 136 HP mild hybrid versions, 195 HP plug-in hybrid, and a 210 HP electric option with over 500 km range.

Fiat isn’t standing still among Stellantis brands. The Pandina updates with new aesthetic and technological details, while the Grande Panda establishes itself as a premium alternative to the Citroen e-C3, with prices starting at 24,900 euros. The historic 500 sees the arrival of the new hybrid variant, designed to revitalize sales.

DS focuses on premium models, such as the DS N.8 crossover, capable of reaching 750 km range thanks to 98 kWh batteries. Lancia, meanwhile, continues its transformation with the 280 HP electric sports car Ypsilon HF and the luxury sedan Gamma, expected at year’s end.

Jeep renews the Compass with hybrid and electric variants and introduces a renewed Grand Cherokee, while Maserati, one of Stellantis’ most struggling brands, prepares to amaze with the MC25, a more powerful version of the supercar powered by the Nettuno V6 engine, promising breathtaking performance. As for Ram and Dodge, 2025 will see the arrival of the 1500 Ramcharger and the new generation of Charger, available in both electric and combustion engine versions.

Stellantis is thus preparing to dominate an increasingly competitive market, focusing on electrification, technology, and the stylish design that has been loved by millions of enthusiasts for many years. 2025 will be a crucial year for the group, given the need to establish leadership in future mobility.