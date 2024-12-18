Ram 1500 Ramcharger to debut before 1500 REV model

Stellantis has announced its decision to advance the launch of its Ram 1500 Ramcharger with extended range ahead of the Ram 1500 REV, the company’s first battery-electric light pickup truck. The Ram brand had originally planned to launch the 1500 REV in the first half of 2025.

The choice to release the Ramcharger as the first model addresses strategic objectives: meeting strong consumer interest, maintaining a technological advantage over competitors, and strategically managing demand for half-ton electric pickups. Orders for the Ramcharger will open in early 2025, while the Ram 1500 REV will debut in 2026. The Sterling Heights facility in Michigan will handle production of the entire Ram 1500 range, including both electrified and traditional powertrain versions.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger presents itself as a revolutionary model in its segment, thanks to a range of 690 miles. The vehicle is equipped with an advanced propulsion system that combines a 92-kilowatt-hour battery with a 130 kW onboard generator, which powers two electric propulsion modules: a 250 kW front module and a 238 kW rear module.

The bi-directional vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-home charging gives the Ram 1500 Ramcharger the flexibility to charge another Stellantis battery electric vehicle or power your home. Target performance data includes a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds, 663 horsepower and over 615 lb.-ft. of torque, up to best-in-class 14,000 pounds of towing with a Class 5 hitch, and a best-in-class maximum payload capacity of 2,625 pounds.

Following Carlos Tavares’ resignation as CEO of Stellantis, the automotive group has undertaken a series of changes. Among the first moves was the return of Tim Kuniskis as CEO of Ram, called to improve the brand’s situation after an extremely complicated 2024 in terms of sales. 2025 will therefore see the introduction of several new products, starting with the 2025 Ram Heavy Duty and the aforementioned Ram 1500 Ramcharger.