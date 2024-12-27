Jeep Compass: debut date of new SUV unveiled

The new Jeep Compass is one of the most anticipated models among those that Stellantis will launch during 2025. Until now, only a first teaser image showing its profile was known about this vehicle. Now, the exact debut date of the new generation SUV has finally been announced which, as anticipated in recent weeks, will be produced at Stellantis’ Melfi plant in Italy starting next year, in both electric and hybrid versions.

The new Jeep Compass will debut on March 18, 2025

According to the latest reports, the debut date of the new Jeep Compass is set for March 18, 2025. The SUV will be built on the STLA Medium platform and represents one of the five models destined for production at the Melfi plant, along with other important new vehicles such as the new Lancia Gamma and the DS N°8 electric flagship. The engine range promises to be comprehensive, including traditional internal combustion engines, mild hybrid versions, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric powertrains, to meet every mobility need.

Regarding design, the new Jeep Compass will follow the brand’s stylistic evolution, with tenser, more dynamic, and muscular lines, moving away from the softer shapes of the current model. Market introduction will begin with orders opening in April 2025, with the first deliveries starting after the summer season, allowing customers to experience this new interpretation of the compact SUV.

Before March 18, new information and the first definitive images of the new Jeep Compass will likely emerge, a model destined to maintain a central role in the American brand’s global range. We can only wait for further details about this important new release.