All-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona finally hits dealer showrooms

After a very long wait, we can finally say that the Dodge Charger Daytona has officially arrived at North American dealerships. This model represents Dodge’s very first step towards transitioning to electric vehicles, and it does so with a model that has been highly appreciated by enthusiasts until now. However, the automaker probably expects a weak market response, considering that it has anticipated the debut of the new Charger with a combustion engine, already in production albeit in limited numbers to refine production lines.

Dodge Charger Daytona arrives at dealerships after months of waiting

During the past weekend, several dealers posted on social media about the arrival of the new electric muscle cars. The brand’s sales in 2024 have fallen by 29% compared to 2023, indicating that a major recovery is needed and the new generation Charger is called upon to do its best. For this reason, considering that the Daytona is a major leap into the unknown, hopes reside more in its combustion engine version, the SIXPACK biturbo models, which should arrive by summer 2025.

Enthusiasts would certainly prefer vehicles like the Dodge Viper, which even today, despite being out of production for 8 years, is still being sold thanks to some stock remaining in warehouses that was never previously registered.

Now those who believe this is a misstep by Dodge will have the opportunity to see the new Charger Daytona up close by visiting a local Dodge dealership. Additionally, this model will also arrive in Europe in 2026. The electric version will also be supplied to U.S. law enforcement, and in recent days a render has presented this version, which was teased a few months ago by the automaker itself.