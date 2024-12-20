Alfa Romeo Junior: all-wheel drive Q4 version to debut soon

Alfa Romeo will be one of the main protagonists at the Brussels Motor Show. Among the most interesting news regarding the Italian car manufacturer is the debut of the Alfa Romeo Junior Q4, the all-wheel drive version of the compact SUV that made its debut in April 2024.

Upcoming debut of the Alfa Romeo Junior Q4, a B-SUV that’s finding success in Europe

The new Alfa Romeo Junior Q4 represents the all-wheel drive version of the SUV, developed on the mechanical base of the Jeep Avenger 4xe. This model adopts a mild hybrid powertrain that combines several advanced technological solutions. Under the hood, there’s a 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine capable of delivering 136 HP, supported by a front electric unit with a power of 21 kW (29 HP). At the rear axle, there’s a second electric unit with similar characteristics, equipped with a specific single-speed transmission.

The Power Looping mode ensures constant all-wheel drive, even when the battery charge is low, thus offering high efficiency and optimal performance in all driving conditions. The result is a vehicle that combines sportiness, technology, and versatility, perfect for those seeking a car with dynamic capabilities and true Alfa Romeo performance, while maintaining a focus on sustainability.

The Junior Q4‘s hybrid system uses two electric motors: one on the front axle, integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and one on the rear axle, enabling all-wheel drive without mechanical connections between the axles. This configuration ensures ideal torque distribution, guaranteeing optimal traction and stability in all conditions. The rear motor, equipped with a reducer, multiplies torque up to 1900 Nm on the rear wheels, improving performance on difficult surfaces.

The Junior Q4 offers safe and versatile driving, ideal for both daily use and activities on rough terrain or snowy roads. Thanks to the Alfa Romeo DNA selector, you can choose between different driving modes: “Dynamic” for sporty driving, “Natural” for daily comfort, “Q4” for slippery surfaces, and “Advanced Efficiency” to reduce consumption.

The independent MultiLink rear suspension improves comfort and traction, adapting perfectly to every type of road. The Power Looping technology maintains all-wheel drive even with a low battery charge, ensuring consistently reliable and safe performance.