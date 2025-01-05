New Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio will have over 900 HP and record charging times

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio will represent the sporty flagship of the second generation of the Biscione’s SUV, set to debut in spring. It promises to be a model with exceptional performance in every aspect. Like other versions in the range, the Stelvio will be built on the STLA Large platform at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: 940 HP electric SUV coming spring 2025

It is preparing to set new standards in the sporty SUV segment with a fully electric powertrain capable of delivering over 900 horsepower, with rumors suggesting around 940 HP. The powertrain configuration might include a dual electric motor setup, although there’s no official confirmation yet. With these numbers, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio aims to become the highest-performing SUV in its category.

But performance isn’t just about power. The Biscione’s SUV promises a range of nearly 800 km on a single charge, ideal for long trips, and ultra-fast charging capabilities that will allow reaching 80% capacity in just 15 minutes. Just enough time for a quick coffee break.

With these characteristics, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio will position itself as a direct competitor to models like the Lotus Eletre and Tesla Model X, promising acceleration performance that could rival some modern supercars, thanks to the advantages of electric propulsion.

Naturally, a model with such high specifications will be positioned in a premium price range. To capture a significant market share, the product will need to offer a truly exclusive experience that meets expectations.

As for the design, an evolution is expected that will maintain strong ties with the brand’s stylistic identity while introducing innovative elements. While awaiting the first official teasers, several designers have proposed their interpretations of the model, including the recent render by Alessandro Capriotti that offers a possible vision of the Biscione’s future sporty SUV.