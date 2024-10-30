Stellantis recalls over 33,000 Ram 1500 in the United States

Stellantis has initiated a recall campaign in the United States involving 33,777 Ram 1500 pickup trucks. The initiative, announced Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, concerns an issue with the electronic stability control system.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the encoder rings in the front wheel hubs of the Ram 1500 could become damaged, causing the electronic stability control to deactivate. The American road safety agency has ordered dealers to inspect the affected vehicles and, if necessary, replace the front hub-bearing assembly free of charge.

At the beginning of October, another recall involving the Ram 1500 model affected 129,000 units due to an issue with the automatic turn signal cancellation function. Then, in mid-October, a further recall of the Ram 1500 Classic involved just over 30,000 units due to a potential issue with the heated trailer mirror on the driver’s side that could detach.

The pickup, which won the Top Pick Pickup Truck Awards, abandons the legendary HEMI V8 engine with its new model, although it is currently being sold only in one country worldwide until stocks run out. Afterward, an era that enthusiasts find difficult to let go of will come to an end. Ram is also preparing for the transition to electric vehicles and less polluting vehicles, with new models like the Ram 1500 REV and the Ram 1500 Ramcharger. Who knows if they will achieve the same success as the “classic” Ram pickups with the powerful HEMI V8 engine. We’ll have to wait for future sales data to find out.