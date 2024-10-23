Jeep Gladiator and Ram 1500 win Cars.com Top Pick Pickup Truck Awards

Two pickup trucks from Stellantis North America have won significant awards at Cars.com‘s annual awards, one of the leading online automotive portals. The Jeep Gladiator was named the best mid-size off-road pickup for 2024, while the Ram 1500, for the second consecutive year, was confirmed as the ideal pickup for families. That’s not all: at the beginning of the year, the Jeep Wrangler was also recognized by the website’s team of experts as the best SUV of 2024.

Jeep Gladiator and Ram 1500 awarded by Cars.com

The new Jeep Gladiator represents the ultimate off-road experience in the pickup segment. Completely redesigned from the ground up, this model draws inspiration from Jeep’s long tradition of pickup trucks, which have always been appreciated for their robustness and reliability. The Gladiator uniquely combines the utility of a robust pickup with Jeep’s unmistakable design, offering the freedom of open-air driving and versatile, intelligent solutions for every need.

Mike Hanley, Cars.com editor, stated: “The Jeep Gladiator brings the brand’s Wrangler SUV’s extraordinary off-road capabilities to the mid-size pickup category. With a Mojave version designed for fast desert trail riding and a Rubicon model made for rock crawling, you can go far off the beaten path with a Gladiator, and with the pickup’s removable roof and doors, you can get closer than ever to the open air. It’s these features and more that make this Jeep our top choice among mid-size off-road pickups.”

The new Ram 1500 is set to revolutionize the full-size pickup segment, thanks to a perfect balance between performance and efficiency, innovative technologies, and a superior cabin. At its heart is the new Hurricane inline-six engine, designed to meet both professional and family needs.

“High-end versions of the Ram 1500 were already the most luxurious full-size pickups you could buy, and Ram has raised the bar again with the new 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten, which includes a mix of premium materials and finishing details rarely seen in this category,” said Hanley. “The redesigned Ram 1500 is also our top choice for families thanks to its spacious crew cab, smart storage areas, and available air suspension that can lower the pickup to make it easier for children to get in and out.“