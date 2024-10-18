This is the only country with the full Ram 1500 Hemi V8 range still available

The Ram 1500 with HEMI V8 engine will soon be just a distant memory. Stellantis’ choices are almost inconceivable to enthusiasts. Recently, the automotive group, which recorded a 20% drop in the third quarter of 2024, announced that Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, will leave his position at the end of his contract in early 2026. Therefore, a strong shake-up is expected to set the situation right, which has been in decline over the past year. Returning to the Ram 1500 with the HEMI V8, Australia is the only place in the world where it is still available at the moment.

New Ram 1500 with Hemi V8 available only in Australia, while supplies last

In recent weeks, the very last Ram 1500 Classic, one of the brand’s most successful models, rolled off the production line in the United States. According to Ram Trucks Australia, the famous Ram 1500 with 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine is “officially running out,” which means that soon there will be no new models for sale anywhere in the world.

The history of this engine begins in 1951 with Gen 1, produced until 1958, and takes its name from the shape of the cylinder head’s combustion chamber. Gen 2 was produced from 1964 to 1971, mainly for race cars and expensive muscle cars. Jeff Barber, General Manager of Ram Trucks Australia, commented: “Hemi V8 and Ram Trucks go hand in hand, so now is the perfect time to grab a future classic. The legendary Hemi V8 has been the solid backbone of the Ram Trucks product range since the early 2000s, offering unparalleled drivability, extraordinary towing capacity, and, of course, that unique V8 rumble for over 70 years in various incarnations.”

Gen 3 has been produced from 2003 onwards and will soon end its career. However, if you intend to take home a brand new Ram 1500, they are still available in Australia starting at AUD 114,950 ($77,350), while the top model reaches AUD 156,950 ($105,000).