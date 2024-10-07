Stellantis recalls 129,000 Ram 1500: here’s why

Stellantis has issued a recall of 129,313 units of Ram 1500, produced between March 24, 2023, and December 27, 2023, covering model years 2023 and 2024. The issue is related to the auto-cancellation function of turn signals, which may not work correctly. If deemed necessary, dealers will replace the steering column control module, free of charge.

Ram 1500: nearly 130,000 units recalled due to a turn signal issue

The modules were produced in Mexico by BCS Automotive Interface Solutions. Stellantis examined the modules on February 22, 2024. The automotive group acknowledged non-compliance with the federal safety standard on September 4. Dealers with recalled vehicles for sale will be notified no later than October 8, while customers will be informed via first-class mail between October 9 and November 5.

According to safety standards, the turn signal activation unit must automatically cancel through steering wheel rotation. Ram did not mention the 1500 Classic in the recall, meaning only the DT 1500 generation of the pickup is affected. If one’s vehicle is included in the recall, dealers will conduct an inspection and, if necessary, replace the part.

Ram closed the third quarter of 2024 with extremely negative numbers, selling only 89,140 units, compared to 109,391 in 2023. Total sales from the beginning of the year are only 268,666 in the United States, compared to 332,440 units in 2023. Part of the reason for this decline is the lack of a V8 option, unlike rivals Chevy and Ford, which are growing in the U.S. market. To be fair, at the moment, Stellantis in general is recording extremely negative results in this market, with all of its brands.