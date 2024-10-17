Ram recalls 1500 Classic due to detaching heated tow mirror glass

Stellantis has issued two recalls for Ram 1500 Classic due to the driver’s side heated towing trailer mirrors, which could detach from the support. The recall includes models from 2020-2023. Specifically, the serial numbers are 68286843AA, 68582424AA, 68582415AA, and 68462879AA, with the first one factory-installed on Ram 1500 Classic produced from 2020 to 2023.

Ram 1500 Classic: over 30,000 units recalled for a problem with the heated rearview mirror that could detach

The parts were supplied by Magna International, a company based in Aurora, Canada. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Stellantis has been aware of this issue since July 21, 2023. The automotive group’s safety department examined the problem until September 2024, acknowledging that the mirror could detach from the support and, consequently, not comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 111 for rear visibility.

The glass will be replaced free of charge for recalled vehicles, and notification letters will be sent to owners between December 5 and 6, 2024. In total, 31,676 Ram 1500 Classic units have been recalled in the United States.

In recent days, the last Ram 1500 Classic rolled off the production line, and although there is no direct successor, the American automaker of Stellantis intends to add a new mid-size pickup to the lineup by the end of the decade. Originally, this model was supposed to enter production in 2027 at the Belvidere plant, with an annual production of about 100,000 units. Unfortunately, the plant is still closed, as Stellantis has postponed its reopening due to poor sales in the North American market.

Therefore, at the moment, it’s still unclear if and when this new mid-size pickup will arrive. The production of the Ram 1500 Classic has ended, but it will remain available until stocks are depleted. The starting price, excluding shipping, is $38,705. For comparison, the latest generation Ram 1500 can be purchased for $40,275.