Jeep, Dodge and Ram reveal new EV strategy

Stellantis has announced a major investment in new wind tunnel technology at its Michigan center. According to Stellantis, this can help increase the range of future electric models from brands like Jeep, Ram, and Dodge. The goal is to improve aerodynamics, especially for wheels and tires, which in some cases account for up to 10% of aerodynamics. This way, the automotive group will be able to use lighter batteries, which is also positive for range and costs.

Stellantis has a new strategy for upcoming Jeep, Ram, and Dodge electric vehicles

Mark Champine, senior vice president and head of Stellantis North America engineering technical centers, said: “EV range is a core consideration for those looking to go electric. That’s what makes this investment so critical. By reducing drag, we improve electric-vehicle range and, ultimately, the overall customer driving experience.”

By the end of the year, Jeep, Ram, and Dodge will launch their first electric vehicles in the United States, despite the decline in battery vehicle sales. Among these is the Ram 1500 REV, which will be produced at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. The electric pickup offers a range of over 350 miles (560 km), thanks to its 168 kWh battery. Later, a version with a 229 kWh battery will also be available, allowing travel up to 500 miles (800 km) on a single charge.

As for Jeep, the Wagoneer S will soon arrive, produced at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant. The electric SUV will be powered by a 100 kWh battery and will have a range of over 300 miles (480 km). The starting price is $71,995.

Finally, the Dodge Charger Daytona will also come to market in R/T and Scat Pack models. The first, with a 496 HP electric motor, accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. The second, with 670 HP, accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. Regarding range, the entry-level model offers 317 miles (510 km) on a single charge, while the Scat Pack offers 260 miles (418 km). The R/T model starts at $59,995, while the Scat Pack starts at $73,190.

Stellantis has also announced that starting in 2026, the Charger Daytona will be equipped with solid-state batteries, which will offer greater range at a lower cost compared to the models mentioned.