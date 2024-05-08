Jeep Gladiator 4xe will debut in 2025

In a recent LinkedIn post, Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa shared an exciting update: the introduction of the Jeep Gladiator 4xe plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) model in 2025. Filosa‘s announcement not only reinforces Jeep’s commitment to expanding its lineup of electrified vehicles but also reflects the brand’s dedication to providing customers with a wider range of choices.

The new Jeep Gladiator 4xe will make its debut in 2025

“Next year, we will further expand this freedom of choice with the launch of the Jeep Gladiator 4xe, which will join the best-selling plug-in hybrid Jeeps in the United States, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe,” Filosa wrote in his LinkedIn post. This news comes after the United Auto Workers (UAW) union agreement signed last year, which hinted at the arrival of the Gladiator 4xe by 2025. With the official announcement, Jeep enthusiasts can now eagerly await the arrival of the electrified version of the iconic pickup truck.

While specific details about the Jeep Gladiator 4xe are yet to be revealed, it is anticipated to feature a powertrain upgrade over its gasoline counterpart. Drawing inspiration from the Wrangler Unlimited 4xe, which boasts a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine integrated with two electric motors and a 400-volt battery pack, the Gladiator 4xe promises to deliver both efficiency and performance.

Jeep’s electrified offerings have already garnered praise for their impressive performance and eco-friendliness. With the Wrangler 4xe showcasing the brand’s commitment to innovation, the Gladiator 4xe is poised to follow in this legacy, providing customers with a compelling balance of capability and sustainability. Production of the Jeep Gladiator 4xe is anticipated to commence in the third quarter of 2025. As the brand continues to push the boundaries of off-road performance and sustainability, the Gladiator 4xe represents a bold step forward, promising an exhilarating driving experience both on and off the road.