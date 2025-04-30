Stellantis MEA, 100 Years of Citroen electrification: 2025 100% electric range

In 2025, a strengthened 100% electric range to meet all needs

Citroen 100 years electrification

The press release from Stellantis MEA (Middle East and Africa) highlights how Citroën’s history is intrinsically linked to bold innovation and a desire to democratize access to the automobile, a concept that dates back to the iconic lighting of the Eiffel Tower. Citroën, since its origins in 1925, has always shown boldness in innovation and communication, with the goal of making the automobile accessible to all. Today, the main challenge is the energy transition and the need to offer responsible and affordable electric mobility. Citroën pioneered with the electric C4 (C-segment) and the Ami (micromobility) in 2020, and in 2024 with the New electric C3 produced in Europe at an affordable price, as well as the e-ROUTES app. 100 years after its founding, Citroën continues its push toward electrification with new launches such as the New Ami and its Buggy version, the New electric C3 (also hybrid) with about 200 km of range for less than 20,000 euros, the C3 Aircross with 400 km of range, and a new C-segment SUV with 680 km of range (New C5 Aircross).



In 2025, a strengthened 100% electric range to meet all needs

Citroën is standing firm and making its affordable 100% electric range even stronger to meet the needs of its customers in the most relevant and competitive way possible:



Citroën Ami is reinventing itself and adding the Buggy to its range

Four years after its launch, the Citroën Ami has become a real social phenomenon, giving more than 75,000 customers access to zero-emission micro-mobility for the first time. The New Ami, presented at the end of 2024 at the Paris Motor Show, adds even more appeal and character, while retaining its accessibility and practicality, as well as its ultra-competitive price positioning starting at €7,990. With the aim of providing autonomy and freedom to as many people as possible, it can be customised with several Colour Packs and is available for different uses with the Cargo or Ami for All pack. Another new feature in 2025 is a new Ami Buggy version that is joining the range. With its mischievous adventurer look, it offers fun, playful and leisure-oriented mobility. And for even more character, Ami Buggy is available in a very tangy ultimate version: Palmeira.

Orders open in May 2025



Citroën ë-C3: Citroën’s best-selling electric car, now even more affordable

The ë-C3, launched in 2024, has made a real breakthrough by making electric mobility more accessible through a versatile, spacious, comfortable and fully equipped model produced in Europe starting at €23,300. Building on the success of the ë-C3, which has already won over more than 135,000 customers, Citroën will enhance the appeal of its electric offering in the segment with an even more affordable ë-C3, priced at 19,990 euros. It will offer all the design, comfort and innovation qualities of the ë-C3 with a range of 200 km*, enabling it to tackle everyday urban and suburban traffic with complete peace of mind. Equipped with a 30 kWh LFP battery and an 82 hp electric motor, it will offer optional 30 kW fast charging.

Orders open before summer 2025



Citroën ë-C3 Aircross: soon with a range of up to 400 km

Citroën’s first 100% electric compact SUV, already available in a particularly affordable configuration with a 44 kWh battery offering more than 300 km of range*, will be offered in 2025 with a more powerful battery allowing a range of up to 400 km*. C3 Aircross is thus the most affordable and spacious B-segment electric SUV, offering all the character and power customers expect, and enhancing its versatility with the adoption of this 54 kWh LFP battery and 136 hp power.

Orders open before summer 2025



New Citroën ë-C5 Aircross: An electric SUV for travelling in comfort class

The most comfortable model in the C-SUV segment, the all-new Citroën ë-C5 Aircross also sets the standard with its exceptional range: 520 km* for the 73 kWh battery and 680 km* for the version equipped with the 97 kWh battery. A true rolling living room, it allows you to drive on a daily basis in electric mode and tackle long journeys with peace of mind.

To be discovered on 29 April 2025



A trip planner integrated into the 3D connected navigation on C4 – C4 X – C5 Aircross

Citroën simplifies everyday life with an electric system that is directly integrated into the on-board infotainment system. This function, linked to the Pack Connect Plus, makes it easy to plan journeys, enjoy a complete navigation experience, optimise journey times and find the best charging stops in real time. It is a true personal assistant that accompanies the customer. It is permanently connected to the vehicle’s data (in particular the state of charge of the batteries), to the traffic situation and also to the status of the charging stations along the selected route. And for those without on-board 3D navigation or another infotainment system, Citroën offers the e-ROUTES mobile application.