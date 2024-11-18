UK, New Citroen Ë-C3 AND C3 are finalist for the Car of the Year 2025

The award-winning New ë-C3 and C3 continue to receive accolades. New Citroën ë-C3 and C3 are one of seven finalists shortlisted by the European Car of the Year jury for the ‘Car of the Year 2025’ award. The award winning New ë-C3 and C3 continues to receive accolades after being crowned ‘Car of the Year’, ‘Affordable Electric Car of the Year’ and ‘Supermini of the Year’ at the 2024 Auto Express New Car Awards and ‘Best Small Electric Car’ at the 2025 Carbuyer Awards. Prices for New ë-C3 and C3 start from £21,990 OTR MRRP and £17,790 OTR MRRP, respectively. Citroën is pleased to announce that New ë-C3 and C3 are one of seven finalists shortlisted by the European Car of the Year jury for the prestigious ‘Car of the Year 2025’ award.

A prestigious recognition for the Citroën brand

The news comes from an official Stellantis press release dated Nov. 18, 2024. A jury of 60 journalists from 23 countries assessed a total of 42 vehicles before shortlisting the seven finalists. The winner will be announced on 10th January 2025 at the Brussels Motor Show.

Since opening for orders in July 2024, New ë-C3 and C3 have already won multiple awards having been awarded ‘Car of the Year’, ‘Affordable Electric Car of the Year’ and ‘Supermini of the Year’ at the 2024 Auto Express New Car Awards and also ‘Best Small Electric Car’ at the 2025 Carbuyer Awards.

New ë-C3 is the first European-designed and built all-electric compact hatchback and is designed for customers wanting the benefit of zero-emission mobility at an affordable price. With prices starting at £21,990 OTR MRRP, New ë-C3 is one of the most affordable ways for customers to make the switch to electric. New ë-C3 delivers best-in-class comfort, an easy electric experience, an outstanding level of useful equipment, and value for money.

Car features and prices of various models

New ë-C3 is the perfect car for urban and suburban environments, with a 113hp electric motor and automatic transmission delivering more than enough performance to deal with everyday driving. The 44kWh battery provides up to 199 miles (WLTP) of range and is capable of a rapid charge from 20-80% in just 26 minutes using a 100kW DC rapid charger.

But it’s not all about ë-C3, the regular petrol model will get plenty of attention too thanks to an equally impressive design, equipment level, comfort and a starting price of £17,790 OTR MRRP.

Greg Taylor, Managing Director Citroën UK, said: “We’re delighted that New ë-C3 and C3 have been recognised by the Car of the Year jurors. It highlights Citroën’s commitment to electrification and determination to provide affordable options for our customers, making motoring accessible to all. I am thrilled by the ongoing positive reaction for New ë-C3 and C3.” New ë-C3 and New C3 pricing: Model Plus PureTech S&S 6-speed manual, £17,790, 83 kW Electric 44 kWh price of £21,990. The model Max, 83 kWh Electric 44kWh battery £23,690. For more information, however, you can visit the official Stellantis releases site.