Citroën Ami conquers the world of tourism

The Citroën Ami has been selected by several exclusive Italian hotels to provide green experiences along naturalistic and urban routes. This choice further confirms the suitability of this charming “double chevron” creation for various needs. Among the establishments choosing it are the Posta and Catturani Hotels in Madonna di Campiglio, a charming mountain location in Trentino-Alto Adige, and Palazzo Montemartini in central Rome.

Citroën Ami is not just for the young but is suitable for various uses

With a range of up to 75 km, the Citroën Ami is ideal for this particular mission. Recently, this vehicle was introduced in the My Ami Pop version. With this new model interpretation, Citroën releases a true symphony of vitality on the streets, playing with shades of infrared that color a playful and dynamic setup. As explained by Antoine Gaillot-Drevon, Exterior Designer, the bold aim is to make My Ami Pop instantly recognizable from a distance of 100 meters.

My Ami Pop‘s external stylistic evolution retains distinctive features that have made it a social phenomenon, including wheel covers, a black graphic strip under the windshield, front and rear bumper reinforcements, a rear spoiler, and stickers on the side panels and door thresholds. The new dominant color, infrared, radiates renewed vitality, while the number 2, now in yellow, symbolizes Ami‘s unique approach to mobility, connecting the exterior and interior. The graphic and structured front, with new headlight frames, adds a distinctive touch, while the door sticker features a fresh and appealing design, emphasized by the vibrant shade of yellow.

The rear side panels host a new decorative element, a circle divided into two halves, echoing the car’s round shapes and underscoring the unique character of My Ami Pop. The interiors, in addition to intuitive functionality, introduce a drive selector on the central console, enhancing ergonomics and control visibility. Citroën My Ami Pop offers a connected experience through the Dat@mi connect box, providing access to crucial vehicle data. Infotainment is made accessible via the My Ami Play interface, turning the smartphone into a virtual dashboard. Priced at €8,890 including VAT, My Ami Pop stands as a concrete solution to the challenges of electric micromobility.

The commercial success of Ami, with over 43,000 units sold in Europe since its launch, and its leadership in the Italian quadricycle market, is a testament to the growing interest in this innovative offering. The iconic French brand continues to lead in providing electric mobility solutions that combine captivating design and advanced functionality.