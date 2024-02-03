New Citroen C5 Aircross: a video reveals its possible design

In 2021, Stellantis Group announced that the Citroën facility in Rennes-La Janais, currently assembling the Citroën C5 Aircross and Peugeot 5008, will continue producing the Citroen SUV upon its renewal. It also confirmed that the new Citroen C5 Aircross will be available in a 100% electric version, likely named ë-C5 Aircross. While the automaker currently only mentions an electric version, thermal versions are also expected, similar to the Peugeot 3008 and the new generation of the Opel Grandland set to debut by the end of the year.

New Citroen C5 Aircross: a possible design for the future generation is revealed in a new video

Rumors suggest that the new Citroen C5 Aircross will come with three different engines. According to our sources, the electric version will be accompanied initially by a 1.2 PureTech 48V micro-hybrid gasoline model and a 1.6 plug-in hybrid version. This aligns with Citroën’s plan, like all Stellantis brands in Europe, to offer a “zero emissions” range by 2030. The brand’s SUV will be based on the STLA Medium platform, just like the Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 5008, which its official debut is set for March 2024.

Therefore, we look forward to further updates about the new C5 Aircross, expected to significantly impact the French automaker’s range in the coming years. Meanwhile, this article presents a video from the YouTube channel Mahboub1, showcasing what could be the final design of this Stellantis brand model.