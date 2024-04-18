Stellantis is ready take on the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show with lots of new features

Stellantis coming to the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show, to be held April 19-21, 2024 at the Olympic Stadium, going to introduce a range of new electric cars (EV9s) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) with the intention of completely capturing the public’s eyes. The major focus will be on models from Dodge, Jeep, FIat and Ram, all electrified vehicles ready to take over the reins of the future of mobility.

Electric muscle cars, hybrid SUVs and a sustainable future

For those who love great performance, there will definitely be the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, an electric muscle car that was produced in Canada, in company with the Dodge Hornet R/T 2024. To complete the picture, we will definitely have the Jeep Wrangler 4xe 2024 line-up and the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 2024, plug-in hybrid SUVs, which are suitable for any kind of adventure drivers require.

In addition to these splendid cars we also find one of the stars of the event, namely the new Ram 1500 Ramcharger. This is a pickup truck, obviously electric, capable of presenting in unique solutions level performance and incredible autonomy.

Also present will be the Fiat 500e, undisputed representative of affordable electric mobility, with EV title and the lowest MSRP price in Canada in the current year.

All of these power bearers on wheels that we have been talking about represent only a part of the Dare Forward 2030 Stellantis project. In fact, it envisions a prosperous investment of more than 30 billion euros by next 2025 in electrification and software fields. The one and only big goal, will be to come up with a range of battery electric cars, which will be able to meet any eventuality and need of the public.

Patrice Demers, President of Quebec Chrysler DAA, said he was excited to participate in the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show, an event where he will have the opportunity to introduce the future of mobility to a very large audience. Effectively, Stellantis, will be presented with many choices, starting with the Fiat 500e for its convenience and affordability, and ending with monsters of the road such as the Dodge Charger Daytona, through the revolutionary Ram 1500 RamCharger. The prospects for this event are compellingly manifested. Stellantis, in addition to having a vehicle to suit every customer need, is fully committed to the sustainability connection of the future.