Jeep Wrangler 4xe named Adventure Vehicle of the Year

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe continues to demonstrate why its legendary capabilities, unmatched open-air freedom, category-leading efficiency, and premium features and comforts make it the best adventurous vehicle available today, earning the Adventure Vehicle of the Year 2024 award at the 14th annual Hispanic Motor Press (HMP) awards.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe: the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the U.S. wins the Adventure Vehicle of the Year 2024 award

The HMP 2024 jury consists of independent Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators, and industry influencers selected by the organization’s advisory committee. Over 20 jury members from across the country evaluated over 100 new vehicles in 2023. The jury assesses vehicles based on their features, including overall design, comfort, safety, economy, maneuverability, performance, functionality, infotainment integration, interior design, environmental requirements, driver satisfaction, and price.

“As the Adventure Vehicle of the Year 2024 by the Hispanic Motor Press, the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe overwhelmingly meets the needs of the adventurous Hispanic community,” said Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, President and Founder of the Hispanic Motor Press. The majority of Motor Press judges agreed that this SUV sets the adventure standard, capable of taking you to any destination, whether it’s Santa Monica Beach or the alpine lakes of the Sierras. The Wrangler 4xe‘s new 12.3-inch screen and standard side curtain airbags, along with its removable doors and excellent and efficient 49 MPGe, make it an easy choice as the best adventurous vehicle.

The latest evolution of the world’s most iconic and capable off-road SUV, the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe adds more capabilities, new technologies, and advanced safety features, all while staying true to the Wrangler formula and offering the freedom to go anywhere and do anything. New for the 2024 model year, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe features a standard Dana full-float rear axle and a factory-installed 8,000-pound Warn winch, in addition to the award-winning PHEV engine that delivers 375 horsepower, 50 miles of all-electric range, and 49 MPGe. Inside the Jeep off-road experience, customers can enjoy enhanced comfort and safety features, with a new interior that includes 12-way power-adjustable front seats, a standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio, and standard side curtain airbags in the first and second rows.