Ram 1500 2025: new pickup features revealed

The 2025 Ram 1500 introduces a fresh perspective by moving away from the traditional V8 to embrace advancements in technology and luxury. The model starts strong with a 305 hp 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, continuing the excellence established in previous years. The lineup is notably enhanced with the debut of two 3.0-liter inline-six twin-turbo Hurricane engines, serving as innovative replacements for the V8, available across various trims.

Ram 1500 2025: more features of the pickup truck unveiled

The latest Ram 1500 introduced the Hurricane engines, and this marks a significant step forward. Regarding fuel preferences, Ram has specified that the SST Hurricane engine performs well with mid-grade fuel, though premium fuel is recommended for optimum performance. The High Output engine, in contrast, requires premium fuel to achieve its maximum power and torque. Using lower-quality fuel might activate knock sensors, adjusting timing and possibly reducing power, although the exact impact on power was not specified by Ram.

As for the Ramcharger, an off-road variant might soon make its appearance, with expectations of it arriving in showrooms around October 2024. The pickup’s power should also allow for burnouts, thanks in part to standard all-wheel drive in Rebel and Tungsten models. However, engaging in such activities is advised against for safety reasons.

The Ram 1500 offers two cab styles: Crew Cab and Quad Cab, with the former available with either a 5’7” or a 6’4” cargo bed and the latter exclusively with a 6’4” bed. The High Output inline-six engine comes standard on the Limited Longhorn, the Limited, and the Tungsten trims, an intriguing choice as it’s not available on the other models. The standard twin-turbo engine is optional on the Tradesman and Big Horn but comes standard on the Rebel and Laramie.