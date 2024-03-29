Dodge Hornet: will the restyling differ from the design of its sibling, the Alfa Romeo Tonale?

Dodge is aiming for a transition to electric vehicles, a daunting task given that they will now have to convince Hemi V8 fans to switch to electric. However, the brand will not only offer electric vehicles, as it will also make available vehicles with the 3.0-liter Hurricane turbocharged six-cylinder engine. The new generation of the Dodge Charger, which will come in both an electric version, called Daytona, and an internal combustion engine version, called Sixpack, will replace both the previous iteration of the Charger and the Challenger. This means that the American brand will reduce its lineup to just three models: Hornet, Charger and Durango.

Dodge Hornet: here’s how it could evolve with the future restyling

The latter is also due to receive a completely new generation in 2025 or 2026. If all goes according to plan, the mid-size crossover SUV will most likely adopt electric motors and the 3.0-liter Hurricane as a downsized internal combustion alternative.

But what about the Hornet? The compact crossover SUV was introduced in North America in August 2022 and marks Dodge’s first return to the segment after phasing out the Dodge Nitro. This rebadged Alfa Romeo Tonale is sold alongside its Italian sister in the region, albeit with slight aesthetic tweaks, different specifications and lower prices.

It starts at $31,400 with the GT trim and the 2.0-liter Hurricane four-cylinder engine producing 268 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, or $41,400 for the R/T trim equipped with the 1.3-liter plug-in hybrid engine that produces 288 hp. The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale starts at $43,845 with the PHEV configuration and standard all-wheel drive.

To differentiate the design of the two models, digital creator Dimas Ramadhan wanted to imagine a different look for the US model, to set it apart from its Italian sister. The images of the restyling of the Dodge Hornet show a vehicle with a front end inspired by the Ram 1500 REV electric pickup for the light signature, while the rear features larger LED taillights that give the vehicle a more robust appearance.