Stellantis assures: “No layoffs or plant closures planned for Italy

Stellantis is facing various challenges in 2024, especially in the United States and Europe. Here, despite a general decline in sales, the automotive group has recorded an increase in electric vehicle registrations. Another piece of excellent news, this time for Italy, comes from Giuseppe Manca, Stellantis’ head of human resources, who declared that the automotive group led by Carlos Tavares has no intention of laying off workers or closing facilities in Italy.

Stellantis reassures Italian government and employees: no layoffs or plant closures planned

“Stellantis does not intend to close any facilities in Italy, nor does it have any intention of implementing collective layoffs,” Manca stated. Many employees were indeed worried that after a 2024 in which production literally collapsed in several facilities across the country, the difficult decision to cut staff would be made. However, in facilities like Mirafiori, which will remain idle at least until early 2025, temporary layoff schemes will continue.

Next year, other models will also arrive for production in the country, including the Fiat 500 Ibrida, produced at Mirafiori, and the new DS and electric Jeep Compass, produced at Melfi. In 2026, a second DS, the hybrid Jeep Compass, and the new Lancia Gamma will arrive. The Panda, not to be confused with the Grande Panda produced at the Kragujevac facility, will remain in production at Pomigliano d’Arco at least until 2029.

Cassino will also continue to produce new generations of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, arriving in 2025 and 2026 respectively. The Maserati Grecale will also be produced here until 2030. On December 16, a new meeting will be held between Stellantis and the Italian government, which is not satisfied with the automotive sector situation in Italy.

The situation is different in the United States, where Stellantis recently announced additional layoffs, while the UAW union continues to fight for the reopening of the Belvidere facility, closed in early 2023, which was part of the agreement reached last year following several weeks of strikes.