New Jeep Compass: the popular SUV is ready for a refresh in 2025

The new Jeep Compass, expected to debut around mid-2025, will enter production in about a year. The starting price will be around 40,000 euros ($42,600), positioning it slightly above the current model. It is one of the most anticipated vehicles among those that the Stellantis group will launch during the next year.

Here’s what the design of the new 2025 Jeep Compass might look like

From an aesthetic perspective, the new Jeep Compass should draw inspiration from the Jeep Avenger‘s lines, albeit with larger dimensions, following the successful design of Stellantis’ American brand B-SUV. Well-defined shoulders and extended wheel arches are expected, as suggested by the official teaser. The rear will have a reduced overhang, keeping the model compact and contained within 4.5 meters in length.

Regarding how the new Jeep Compass will look aesthetically, here we show a render from the French website Auto-Moto that imagines what the design of the future Jeep model might look like. We remind you that the new Compass will transition from its original Fiat Chrysler Automobiles platform to the modern STLA Medium, the same platform on which the Lancia Gamma will be produced and which already supports the latest versions of Peugeot 3008, 5008, and Opel Grandland.

Regarding the engine lineup, while this model was originally supposed to come exclusively in a fully electric version, things seem to have changed. Recently, the presence of at least one combustion engine version with a hybrid system has been confirmed. This is due to the significant slowdown in electric vehicle sales growth.

Meanwhile, the Jeep Compass, after 7 years of complete dominance in the Brazilian market, is starting to struggle with sales. It is hoped that this model will bring freshness and convince potential buyers to purchase, despite the price being expected to be slightly higher.