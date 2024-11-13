2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia: video showcases all design predictions so far

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia is one of the most anticipated releases among those that will be unveiled in the coming years by the Italian automaker. Its arrival is expected in spring 2026, about a year after the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. This will be one of Stellantis’ first vehicles in Europe to use the STLA Large platform, which made its debut in the United States with the Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S. Apparently, the new Giulia is expected to be exclusively electric, although rumors suggest that at least one hybrid version might be included.

Here are all the hypotheses made so far about the design of the new 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia

The enormous interest surrounding the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia is confirmed by the numerous renders that have appeared on the web in the last year. These interpretations, created by both enthusiasts and established digital designers, attempt to imagine the design of the future model from the historic Italian brand. The new Giulia will certainly continue to play a central role in the future Alfa Romeo lineup.

A video published on YouTube by the RonsRides channel has collected most of these renders of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia in a single video. As can be seen, these are very different hypotheses, including the one we show below that was hypothesized directly by our site several months ago.

The new generation of the Biscione brand will continue to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino. The vehicle will have an even more sporty and aerodynamic style than the current model, and the range will include a top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio version with over 1,000 horsepower, obviously electric. But the new Alfa Romeo Giulia won’t just be about power and aerodynamics. There will be great emphasis on technology and, as always, driving pleasure.