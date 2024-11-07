Production of Lancia’s flagship Gamma officially underway

Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia, and Carlos Tavares, have confirmed that the new Lancia Gamma has officially entered production. The initial production phases have already begun at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy. The new Lancia Gamma brings back an iconic name for the Italian manufacturer and will represent the second model in Lancia’s renewed lineup. The first of these was the new generation of Lancia Ypsilon, also available in electric version, which will also have a sporty HF version coming out next year and a Rally version.

The new Lancia Gamma will be based on the STLA Medium platform

The Stellantis Melfi plant has recorded a production decline of almost 62% during the first nine months of this year. The future of the plant, where Jeep Renegade and Compass are currently produced, depends on a revival centered around the STLA Medium platform.

The upcoming Lancia Gamma will be one of the new models that Stellantis intends to produce at this facility, alongside the new DS 8 and the new generation Jeep Compass, all models based on the STLA Medium platform. Although the manufacturer had announced the need to produce exclusively electric vehicles, starting with the Lancia Gamma onwards, the announcement from a few weeks ago clarified that the STLA Medium platform represents a “multi-energy” base. This suggested that the new Gamma could have not only electric powertrains in its lineup, but also hybrid versions to provide consumers with a wide choice.

The new generation Lancia Gamma, which should be approximately 4.70 meters long, will introduce a distinctly different styling approach compared to the new Ypsilon. Although the initial production phases have already begun, it won’t debut before 2026, even though the presentation could happen as early as the second half of next year.