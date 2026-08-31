Stellantis and Unifor begin key talks over Brampton, Windsor and thousands of Canadian jobs

The future of Stellantis’ Brampton Assembly Plant will rank among the most sensitive issues in the upcoming contract renewal with Unifor. The agreement covering wages and working conditions expires on September 20, 2026, but the talks will inevitably extend far beyond compensation. The union wants firm guarantees about Stellantis’ long-term presence in Canada after a prolonged period of uncertainty made worse by trade tensions with the United States.

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Stellantis faces pressure in Canada as Unifor demands answers on Brampton and Windsor

The Ontario plant has remained idle since December 2023, when Stellantis began work to prepare the site for a new production program. The original plan called for the future Jeep Compass, but Stellantis suspended the conversion in February 2025 and later reassigned the model to the United States. Since then, more than 2,200 members of Unifor Local 1285 have remained off the production lines.

The outlook became even more uncertain on August 12, 2026. According to Unifor’s official account, Stellantis said it planned to evaluate a possible sale of the site with another company. No final decision exists at this stage, and the union says it has not received a formal closure notice. The collective agreement still requires at least one year of notice if Stellantis decides to sell the plant or end operations.

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The negotiations will therefore need to determine whether Brampton can still secure a new vehicle program or whether Stellantis intends to look for another owner. Unifor also wants clarity on plans for Windsor, where production continuity depends on future volumes and the lifespan of the models currently assigned to the plant. Economic demands will remain important, but higher wages alone would offer only limited protection without clear commitments on future production.

The talks also begin under very different conditions from the previous 2023 bargaining round. Tariff pressure now combines with the review of the CUSMA/USMCA trade agreement and broader changes in North American automotive policy, making investment decisions across Canada, the United States and Mexico more complicated. Stellantis has linked some of its Brampton evaluations directly to this changing environment.

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Workers will ultimately judge the outcome by whether the negotiations produce commitments they can verify. Better contract terms will need to come with an industrial roadmap that clearly identifies which vehicles Stellantis plans to build in Canada.

Without those answers, Brampton will remain the weakest point in Stellantis’ Canadian manufacturing footprint.