Rare 1972 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 heads to auction in New York

A 1972 Ferrari 365 GTS/4, originally finished in Azzurro Dino and now painted red, is heading to the Gooding Christie’s Rétromobile New York auction at the end of November. The car carries chassis number 14913 and originally reached its first owner through Luigi Chinetti Motors, Ferrari’s historic importer for the US market.

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Rare Ferrari 365 GTS/4 with Chinetti history heads to Gooding Christie’s

Its original color represents one of the details that sets this car apart within the already limited production run of the factory Daytona Spider. Marcel Massini has documented its history, while Gooding Christie’s has yet to publish the full lot description and pre-sale estimate. The change from Azzurro Dino to red therefore remains an important part of the car’s history that the auction documentation should explain in greater detail.

Ferrari introduced the 365 GTS/4 at the 1969 Frankfurt Motor Show, using the technical foundation of the coupe for the open-top version. Most sources place official production at just 121 examples, with many of them heading to North America. That scarcity has helped make the genuine factory Spider one of the most significant variants in the Daytona family.

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The car retains Ferrari’s traditional front-engine grand touring layout. Its 4.4-liter V12 produces 347 hp, at 7,500 rpm, while peak torque reaches 318 lb-ft (431 Nm) at 5,500 rpm. Ferrari quoted a top speed of around 174 mph (280 km/h), reflecting the level of performance the Daytona family already offered at the end of the 1960s.

The Spider adds open-air driving while preserving the coupe’s long hood and dramatic proportions. The biggest visual difference comes from the roofline and cabin profile, while the V12 remains the mechanical centerpiece. Its much smaller production run also makes the open version far rarer than the closed 365 GTB/4.

The Daytona nickname refers to Ferrari’s famous 1-2-3 finish at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona, completed with the three cars crossing the line in formation. The unofficial name became inseparable from the model even though Ferrari used the 365 GTS/4 designation officially.

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The next major step for chassis 14913 will come when Gooding Christie’s publishes the complete auction catalog entry. Beyond the estimate, collectors will want details on restoration work, maintenance history and the car’s current configuration. Its Chinetti provenance, Massini documentation and original Azzurro Dino finish already provide three important reference points for tracing its history before the New York sale.