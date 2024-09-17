Ram SRT-10: here’s how it would look if it returned to the market today

Stellantis hasn’t been doing very well lately, especially in North America. Sales data from recent months indicate that the situation is disastrous when compared to rivals. This is worrying dealers in the United States and Canada, who are selling because there’s no profit margin. Meanwhile, Stellantis continues with its transition to electric vehicles, with the Dodge Charger Daytona at the forefront.

However, enthusiasts are not very convinced by this strategy and believe it could further challenge the brand. The new Charger with a combustion engine has been postponed to late 2025. Digital creators are therefore trying to imagine iconic vehicles of Stellantis’ American brands and how they could look in renewed forms. Among these is the Ram SRT-10.

Ram SRT-10 2026 would be the flagship the brand needs

Unlike Chrysler and Dodge, which are the most struggling brands in North America, Ram and Jeep, although with declining sales, are driving Stellantis’ sales in North America. Enthusiasts, however, like to imagine how old models would look if they came to market in the coming years. AutoYa has imagined what a Ram SRT-10, which went out of production in 2006, would look like. This model featured a 8.3-liter Viper V10 engine. An engine with incredible performance compared to those currently available on the market, which due to emissions and regulations need to be adapted.

At the moment, there are no more models on sale with the Hemi V8 engine, so this could be the perfect opportunity. According to AutoYa, this could return as the most powerful Ram on the market, with different options for exteriors and interiors. It could indeed become the flagship of the range and compete with the new 540 HP Ram 1500 RHO.

Recently, AutoYa has also imagined what the future Ram HD trucks of 2026 could look like. Stellantis needs to reverse course, otherwise the coming months will be even worse than those seen so far. The brand that is most concerning at the moment is Chrysler, which has only one vehicle in its lineup. Although a new crossover is planned for 2026, the brand desperately needs SUVs in its range if it wants to survive.