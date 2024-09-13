Chrysler: will the future compact SUV look like this?

The current global market trend sees SUVs as the preferred choice for motorists. However, Chrysler is doing something that almost no one else is doing anymore, or at least very few: it has a minivan in its lineup. This might not be considered a “problem” if it weren’t the only model in its range today. After the end of Chrysler 300 production last year, only the Pacifica remains in the American brand’s Stellantis lineup, which will be updated with the 2025 Model Year. Chrysler, which has been living in the shadows in recent years, needs an SUV in its lineup if it wants to survive.

Chrysler needs an SUV crossover to return to success

In recent weeks, it has announced that a crossover will debut on the market in 2026. Not a pure SUV, then. But hey, it’s better than nothing. Stellantis made the announcement after controversies with the great-grandson of the brand’s founder, as if to pour some water on the fire. At the moment, information about the 2026 Chrysler crossover is very limited. The official details we know are only that it will be based on the STLA Medium platform and will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Windsor, Canada. And probably, it will be only electric. If so, this is not a great strategic move for the brand, which is already struggling.

For this reason, digital creators are trying to imagine what a future Chrysler SUV might look like. Among these is an interesting render by Vince Burlapp, known on social media as vburlapp. The digital creator has created a render of a possible compact SUV crossover that would use the STLA Small platform. This could be the twin of models present on the European market such as Opel Frontera, Citroen C3, or Fiat Grande Panda, which could also debut on the American market.

Development costs would be lower, allowing the brand to come out of the shadows and then think about more luxurious models later. The price range would be around $35,000 and could be offered in both internal combustion engine and electric versions. As mentioned, the render seems very interesting. Who knows, maybe the future crossover arriving in 2026 will look just like this.