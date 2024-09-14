Ram HD 2026: render speculation on upcoming 2500 and 3500 models

Stellantis is not having a good time in 2024, and difficulties are coming from all fronts. First of all, the decline in sales in North America, which has caused a chain reaction and tensions with the union and the great-grandson of Chrysler‘s founder. Subsequently, shareholders and dealers also lashed out against Stellantis and Carlos Tavares, accused of being “a terrible CEO”. The main problem in North America is prices that are too high compared to the competition, as stated by dealers, and the large number of inventories, which in the case of Dodge Hornet and Jeep Grand Wagoneer are so many that they could cover more than 1 year of sales. As for Ram, new pickups are expected to debut, including the electric 1500 REV, but digital creators want to go even further, imagining a future Ram 2500 and 3500 HD.

Ram 2500 and 3500 HD: renders show the external and internal design of future models arriving in 2026

While Dodge has decided to retire the V8 Hemi engine, which will not be used on future vehicles of the brand, such as the eighth generation of ICE Charger, arriving on the market by the end of 2025, Ram has decided to keep them for a while longer. For Dodge enthusiasts, this is a mistake. But not as much as proposing an electric muscle car with a fake sound, which has received much criticism.

According to the latest rumors, Ram HDs will continue to have the powerful 6.4-liter V8 Hemi engine under the hood or have even more power thanks to the new 7.2-liter Cummins inline six-cylinder engine, with 6.7-liter options of 370 HP and 420 HP. The latter could rival the Ford Super Duty both in terms of power (about 500 HP) and torque (1,200 lb-ft). Moreover, the addition of ZF’s eight-speed automatic transmission should ensure 10% fuel savings and faster acceleration.

Although it may be too early to discover what design innovations these pickups will offer, the YouTube channel AutoYa has published renders that try to imagine the future 2026 Ram HD 2500 and 3500 models. These include both the exterior design and interiors. Really a top-notch job. We can only wait for further official news on these vehicles.