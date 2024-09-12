Before it enters dealerships, the Detroit 4Fest provided an exclusive preview of the Ram 1500 RHO 2025, allowing enthusiasts to admire it up close and revealing its impressive design followed by its technological innovations.

Ram 1500 RHO 2025 at Detroit 4Fest

Let’s talk on this occasion about the Ram 1500 RHO that was recently previewed at Detroit 4Fest. It’s a road-going giant that comes in all kinds of terrain and seems to have already captured a good chunk of the market.

Let’s talk right away about the best part of the vehicle, namely the part that hides under the hood, where a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Hurricane High-Output (H/O) I6 engine is located. An engine that is capable of delivering up to 540 horsepower with521 lb-ft of torque to the car. This is a type of powertrain, which as far as the category in question is concerned, is absolutely unrivaled, also offering a truly unbeatable price/quality ratio. Of course, the power of this car is not everything, in fact the RHO is also designed to offer a drive that is top notch both off-road but also in normal use on urban roads. This is possible thanks to certain decidedly advanced technologies such as for example the Bilstein BlackHawk e2 adaptive dampers in company with the Active Terrain Dynamics suspension system.

RHO equipment operation

But how does this type of particular RHO equipment actually work? To best understand how it works, just think of a type of shock absorber that resembles springs that completely absorb the bumps that the road often presents. The type of shock absorber mounted on this car, have even been improved in that they automatically adjust in terms of hardness according to the conditions that the road presents and also according to the type of driving of the driver.

This effect was made possible through the use of sensors that detect in real time the changes in the terrain and the stresses experienced by the vehicle while driving. Based on the information received by the sensors, the shock absorbers harden or soften as needed. The benefit of this technology is obviously greater comfort while driving, as the car’s grip on the road is definitely improved. This feature also reduces body roll and pitching, which improves handling and precision while driving.

Active Terrain Dynamics suspension system

Active Terrain Dynamics suspension system, on the other hand, is a special system that goes beyond adjusting the shock absorbers. in fact, it brings together technologies that serve to optimize the vehicle’s performance on all types of surfaces. That system includes sensors that constantly monitor body height, roll and pitch angle, as well as vehicle speed and any wheel slip the wheels may have. Based on this data, calibration occurs fully automatically. A system that generates particularly dynamic control of the car, further improving comfort, traction and stability.

There is definitely an unmistakable RHO design, with robust and aggressive features, ground clearance up to 11.8 inches, and 35-inch tires. Of course, it’s not just about power and performance, as the interior of the car looks like a real comfort ingenuity, with high-end materials and important technological equipment. A 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, full-color Head-Up Display and other numerous driver assistance systems.

Ram RHO 1500 2025 starting price for the U.S.

On the economic side, the starting price for the U.S. market is $69,995. A price that allows the Ram RHO 1500 to position itself in the market as a direct rival to a competing model such as the Ford F-150 Raptor, for example. We will see in the coming months what response the vehicle will get on the market from American consumers.