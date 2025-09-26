The Opel Mokka Electric ‘Coffee’ is the perfect compact SUV for discerning coffee connoisseurs

The Opel Mokka Electric ‘Coffee’ is the perfect blend for relaxing journeys.October 1: Mokka as an elegant companion for International Coffee Day

Tasty breaks: freshly brewed coffee from two coffee machines in the rear of the Mokka. The right solution for everyone: with the fast Mokka GSE or the tasty Mokka ‘Coffee’.

Combined values for Opel Mokka GSE according to WLTP 1: energy consumption 18.5 kWh/100 km, CO₂ emissions 0 g/km; CO₂ label: A.

Combined values for Opel Mokka Electric according to WLTP 1: energy consumption 15.4-15.6 kWh/100 km, CO₂ emissions 0 g/km; CO₂ label: A.

Opel Mokka celebrates its world premiere at IAA Mobility

Rüsselsheim. The new Opel Mokka GSE just celebrated its sensational world premiere at the IAA Mobility in Munich a few days ago. The high-performance, all-electric SUV, which is already available to order, brings a real rally feeling to the road: with 207 kW (281 hp) and a top speed of 200 km/h, the powerful and uncompromising newcomer will soon thrill motorsport enthusiasts and car fans in their everyday lives. But Opel also has the perfect solution for those who prefer to enjoy relaxed and pleasant moments on the road, even in an Opel Mokka. On October 1, coffee lovers around the world celebrate “International Coffee Day,” and to mark the occasion, Opel is presenting the Mokka Electric “Coffee.” This version of the Mokka, unique in every respect, makes breaks during vacations or in the normal stress of everyday life more enjoyable and tasty. True to the motto: Drive a Mokka and have fun!

Mocha with two coffee machines: the favorite hot drink always on board

The Opel Mokka Electric ‘Coffee’ is the perfect compact SUV for discerning connoisseurs of espresso, cappuccino, and other coffee specialties. All these drinks can be easily prepared, no matter where you travel in this exclusive Mokka. The secret is hidden beneath the sleek bodywork of this eye-catching Opel, which already attracts attention with its vibrant colors. As soon as you open the tailgate, coffee lovers’ hearts beat faster, because instead of suitcases or shopping bags, Opel designers and engineers have installed two coffee machines: one for ground coffee and one for pods. A milk frother, coffee grinder, doormat, and refrigerator are all integrated, ensuring that drivers have everything they need to make the perfect coffee.

Thanks to its 54 kWh battery, the 115 kW (156 hp) Mokka Electric can travel up to 403 kilometers (according to the WLTP 2 cycle) on a single charge before needing a short break to recharge, which is made even more enjoyable by the mobile coffee station on board. But who wants to wait that long for their favorite drink? With the right scenery, even on longer trips, a pleasant stop along the way is a worthwhile option. After recharging the batteries, the journey can then continue effortlessly, with 260 Newton meters of torque available from a standstill.

With ChatGPT 3 and much more: a first-class digital infotainment experience

Just as sophisticated as the coffee specialties are the Mokka’s modern digital infotainment options. The compact bestseller comes standard with a 10-inch digital display with driver information and an equally large color touchscreen. Like a smartphone, it can be easily operated via widgets; in combination with the optional navigation system, alternatively, a simple “Hey Opel” is enough to use natural voice recognition. Map updates are loaded into the system over the air, which, like its “big brother” Opel Grandland, constantly learns and independently suggests destinations and routes based on the habits of the connected driver profile. And to make it easier to find your way around unfamiliar surroundings and make long journeys, or even relaxing breaks, more enjoyable, ChatGPT 3 artificial intelligence is available in combination with Connected Navigation.

But there is still one small drawback: while the Mokka Electric, with its bright colors, state-of-the-art infotainment, and many other extras, is available to everyone, the special “Coffee” version with its coffee machines will remain unique. Those who want to enjoy a particularly powerful and exciting Mokka experience should opt for the new Opel Mokka GSE. Unlike the Mokka Electric “Coffee,” this extremely dynamic car, Opel’s fastest all-electric production model, is available to order.