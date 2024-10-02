News Ram Trucks: Ram 1500 presented in Europe

The American brand’s Ram 1500 model is designed with features to satisfy even the most demanding consumers. In particular, it is a high-end light commercial vehicle, which is characterized by its robustness and versatility that are hard to find in other vehicles. This vehicle also always comes with very comprehensive active and passive safety features.

The new Ram 1500 for Europe with improvements

Ram TRucks recently introduced the new Ram 1500 in Europe, with significant improvements that have made it a benchmark vehicle in the industry. The distinguishing features that certainly set it apart are in terms of durability, efficiency, safety, and advanced on-board technologies available to the driver and passengers. In particular, we see an upgraded vehicle thanks to the installation of the new 3.0-liter Hurricane engine.

The Twin-Turbo Hurricane engines are generated through the use of highly advanced engineering, thanks to which the Stellantis group is moving steadfastly toward the goals of the strategic ‘Dare Forward 2030’. In fact, the plan envisions that the automotive group in the future can be the leader of innovative, convenient but also safe modes of mobility.

A most appreciated feature of the new Ram 1500 seems to be its large load capacity, which amounts to 1 ton and has been kept at the highest level for the European market as well. Moreover, consumers will have the valuable option of using this light commercial vehicle to tow up to 3.5 tons.

Hurricane engine for an advanced model

The 3.0-liter Hurricane engine that is fitted to the new Ram 1500 is capable of delivering up to 420 hp of power and an impressive 636 Nm of torque to the car. This assembly was engineered with reference to the efficiency of the vehicle, along with very competitive power. In addition, for those who were more attracted to even higher performance, it is possible to opt for a Hurricane High Output engine, also 3.0-liter but with 540 hp and 706 Nm of torque. All this without ever losing the efficiency that characterizes the new Ram.

This Hurricane engine is created through the use of a deep skirt die-cast aluminum block with a structural aluminum alloy oil pan. It is highly sophisticated workmanship that has generated the Ram engine that is among the strongest ever. It also assembles using steel main bearing caps, which are in turn bolted crosswise in order to attach the forged steel crankshaft and connecting rods. The engine block, on the other hand, is deck-plate polished during the manufacturing process in order to optimize the cylinder shape, which further contributes to the efficiency of the equipment.

Safety for towing and great functionality

The trailer has had very detailed workmanship for the new Ram 1500. It is in fact equipped with various safety systems such as Trailer High Assist. This system helps the consumer hook up the trailer as safely and easily as possible, minimizing the effort of the person handling it. In addition, there is also Trailer Reverse Guidance, which is a feature that makes it easier to maneuver in reverse when you have the trailer hooked up. It provides a 360-degree view with guidelines on its display. As anticipated, the Ram 1500’s capacity is 1,000 kilograms in the box, making it ideal for heavy work and related even bulky transports. The loading area of this new vehicle is 2.2 square meters, ensuring maximum versatility by transporting large items.

Additional features to make the Ram 1500 full-featured

Several features are also present in the new Ram 1500, all of which aim to make it easier for consumers to use. A RamBox for example, consists of storage compartments that have been integrated into the sides of the body. Very useful for transporting equipment, ropes, or other items for work, including for coping with weather changes and being prepared. The Ram 1500 also has a 2 kW inverter. Using this, it is possible to power electronic instruments directly from the pickup truck body, which makes it a true mobile office.

Finally, there are also five different driving modes. Most notably let’s find Towing, Off-Road and Snow modes, which all serve to deal with the worst situations or difficult terrain. At last, in terms of maintaining high off-road performance, the Ram 1500 Rebel and RHO versions are also found. Both are designed specifically to overcome rough terrain with ease, thanks to the installation of reinforced suspension, specific tires and underbody performance.

High-tech for the new Ram 1500

As if the features we have listed so far were not already enough, we can add that the new Ram 1500 is also the most technologically advanced of the entire range produced to date. The vehicle offers excellent features such as the Advanced Uconnect 5 system. In addition, a 14.5-inch touchscreen display has been installed, which is expected to be the largest in its class. At the same time, we also find a 10.25-inch passenger screen, which is completely unique for the vehicle category. Also, there is a new dual wireless charging pad for cell phone charging. Finally, more than 100 safety and security features are also available. Some of the most important are Advanced Brake Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Drowsy Driver Detection, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Pedestrian Emergency Braking and more.

Thanks to the official network in Europe, Ram has the opportunity to make completely exclusive services available to consumers. We are talking about warranty packages, official parts and accessories, and last but not least, the new I-DUV connectivity package. This last one is designed only for European Rams and is offered free of charge for the first 12 months. It includes location, geofencing, stolen vehicle alert, 24/7 emergency assistance and driving behavior monitoring.

The gradual expansion of Ram

For sure, The Ram brand is leading the way in the light commercial vehicle sector, and it is especially appreciated in the United States market. Its Ram 1500 model definitely is one of the best-selling models in the entire range. It is precisely this car, in fact, that has contributed significantly to the success that the brand has achieved over time. Not only has Ram recorded high sales volumes, but also has been recognized in a variety of situations for its great product quality, outperforming all competitors in various surveys.

As to the European market, it can be said that Ram has managed to carve out a good share of the market there as well. Over time it has also managed to become the leading brand for light commercial vehicles. Now, the American brand is continuing to make numerous investments that lead its models to expand more and more. Especially Ram is trying to maximize its sales and service network for the European market, the recent performance of the new Ram 150 is proof of this.

Eric Laforge’s words

Also commenting on the matter was Ram, Dodge and Jeep manager for Europe, Eric Laforge, who said that this new Ram model, was designed to meet needs, using a company policy that consists of premium quality, technology, efficiency, comfort and capability. Mr. Laforge also added that being in the ownership of a Ram, it can also be approached as a true lifestyle, combining the American soul with the various features and conveniences that nowadays are becoming necessary.