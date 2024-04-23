Ram reveals new details of the new Ram 1500 RHO in a teaser

In the past few hours, Ram has released a new teaser on social media offering a sneak peek of its upcoming model, the Ram 1500 RHO. The clip, featuring actor Glen Powell, shows a brief glimpse of the pickup’s front end, including the headlight, bumper, and wheel of the new vehicle.

New teaser for the upcoming Ram 1500 RHO, which will be unveiled on April 25th

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is expected to feature the innovative 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline six-cylinder Hurricane. This engine debuted in the 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, producing an impressive 510 horsepower. More recently, it appeared in the standard 2025 Ram 1500, tuned to produce 540 hp. In the new Ram 1500 RHO, it is expected to reach 550 horsepower. The same engine will also be used by Dodge for the upcoming Dodge Charger Sixpack, which will debut in 2025.

To find out all the details of this new model, we won’t have to wait long. The American automaker, which is part of the Stellantis group, has already announced in recent days that it will present the new Ram 1500 RHO on April 25th.

This is not the first teaser that Stellantis has shown for this model. The last week, another video was released showing the pickup completely covered by a tarp on a flatbed truck. So we will see what news emerges about this vehicle, which apparently has a good chance of arriving on major global markets as well.