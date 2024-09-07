Stellantis: the Hurricane engine in Wards’ list of 10 best engines and propulsion systems

The powerful and versatile 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engine, tested on a 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten, has won the 2024 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems award. This recognition marks the eighth consecutive year that a Stellantis propulsion system has earned a spot on this prestigious list. It also represents the second time a 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane engine has been honored by Wards editors.

“We designed our Hurricane engines to be powerful, efficient, robust, and versatile, delivering performance that enhances the driving experience both on and off-road and during towing,” said Micky Bly, Stellantis Senior Vice President, Global Propulsion Systems. “The 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output engine, standard on the 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten, exemplifies our ability to meet a wide range of truck customer needs, offering best-in-class power, performance, capability, and NVH in one package.”

In the 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten, the 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output Straight-Six Turbo engine delivers 540 horsepower. It’s paired with an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission, which optimizes smooth gear shifts for fuel economy, performance, and drivability.

“The Hurricane High-Output Straight-Six Turbo unleashes incredible power from startup to well beyond legal speed, while also delivering the promised fuel savings that represent an improvement over the V-8 HEMI it replaces,” says Bob Gritzinger, Wards editor-in-chief. “I like the confident rumble of the High-Output I-6. This engine should convince even the most die-hard V-8 buyer to switch to the 6-cylinder family.”

The 2025 Ram 1500 offers two engine options from the Stellantis Hurricane Twin Turbo family: the 3.0-liter Hurricane I-6 Standard Output and High Output engines. These engines are the most powerful six-cylinders in the light-duty vehicle segment, offering improved fuel economy, reduced power and torque, and greater than other naturally aspirated V-8 and boosted six-cylinder engines.

The foundation of the Hurricane Twin-Turbo I-6 engine is a deep-skirt cast aluminum block with a structural aluminum alloy oil pan. Being the most robust Ram engine ever, it uses cross-bolted steel main bearing caps to secure the sturdy rotating assembly, which includes a forged steel crankshaft and forged steel connecting rods. During production, the block is deck-plate honed to optimize the cylinder bore shape, helping to improve fuel efficiency.

The 3.0-liter Hurricane engines are produced at the Stellantis Saltillo Engine Plant in Mexico. Powertrain flexibility, which includes internal combustion, hybrid, and BEV options in global markets to meet customer needs, is an essential part of Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by offering innovative, clean, safe, and affordable mobility solutions. Stellantis is on track to become a carbon net zero company by 2038, all scopes included, with single-digit percentage compensation of remaining emissions.