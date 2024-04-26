Ram announces limited-edition 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X

Ram Trucks has announced the arrival of the 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X, a limited-edition model that pays homage to the brand’s history. The 1500 Rebel X boasts exclusive features and a distinctive design, promising to take off-roading to new levels.

Building on the success of its predecessors, the 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X combines the best features of the Rebel G/T model with exclusive elements that set it apart from the rest. The limited-edition Rebel X comes equipped with the Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group, which includes the 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, dual-pane sunroof, power tailgate, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, dual wireless charging compartment, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system. The interior is designed for comfort and functionality with premium leather-trimmed vinyl bucket seats with red accent stitching. The steering wheel is leather-wrapped and equipped with paddle shifters, allowing for precise and quick gear changes.

In terms of bodywork, the 2025 Rebel X features black door handles, front tow hooks, and powder-coated bumpers that give the truck a more aggressive look. The model is also available in the exclusive Mojave Sand exterior color, a tribute to the Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast that is perfect for off-road adventures. It also features 18-inch aluminum wheels with 33-inch off-road tires and Bilstein shock absorbers. LED headlights and fog lights are available, as is a Rough Road Cruise Control function that maintains a slow and controlled speed on rough terrain and a selectable electronic locking system in the rear axle that provides optimized off-road performance.

Under the hood, the 2025 Rebel X is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Hurricane I-6 engine that produces a stout 420 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque. There is no word on release date or pricing at this time, but that information should be available soon.