New Jeep Wagoneer S: production plant revealed

The new Jeep Wagoneer S will be presented today in New York. However, the first indiscretions about the plant chosen for production are emerging about the new electric SUV from the American manufacturer of Stellantis. The new large electric SUV under the Jeep brand will most likely be produced at the Stellantis plant in Toluca, Mexico, the same where the Compass is produced.

Jeep Wagoneer S: while waiting for its official presentation, the production location has been revealed

The new Jeep Wagoneer S will represent Jeep’s first battery electric vehicle destined for the US and Canadian markets, in contrast to the Jeep Avenger, the brand’s first true electric vehicle, destined for the European market. The new Wagoneer S will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, which has already been adopted for the first time by the new Dodge Charger and will form the basis for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia in the future, as well as the future Alfa Romeo E-SUV destined for the American market and other new models under the Chrysler, Dodge, and Maserati brands.

Jeep already shown some images of the SUV in the past few days and had released some details about its electric powertrain. The unit is capable of delivering up to 600 horsepower with a torque of 836 Nm, data that allows it to reach 100 km/h from a standstill in just 3.4 seconds. The indiscretions about the production plant identified by the manufacturer for the production of the new Jeep Wagoneer S were released by Auto News, although we will have further official details during today’s presentation.

However, it is not only the performance values that enthuse enthusiasts and supporters of the brand. Although the manufacturer has not specified the characteristics of the battery pack used, the Jeep Wagoneer S should guarantee a range of 500 kilometers with a single charge. In addition to the North American market, the new electric SUV from Jeep will also arrive in other global markets.