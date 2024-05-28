New Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia will lose a characteristic element with the new generations

The upcoming Alfa Romeo models, including the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, will mark the end of a long tradition for the brand with the introduction of centrally mounted license plates. This decision was made in response to new European regulations on pedestrian safety. A significant number of models from the Italian company feature non-central license plates mounted on the front fenders. The tradition started with the 1955 Giulietta Spider and continues today with the current Giulia, Tonale, and Stelvio. This positioning allows Alfa Romeo’s triangular shield grille to be seen unobstructed.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia to feature central license plates and a new shield design like the Junior

The recently launched Alfa Romeo Junior features a centrally mounted license plate, and the company’s head of design, Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, confirmed that it will be the same with the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, which will debut on the market in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

“We can no longer mount the license plate laterally due to homologation regulations for pedestrian safety,” said Mesonero-Romanos. This change is related to modifications made to the new general safety regulations of the European Union, aimed at improving pedestrian protection in the event of being hit by a car.

“The more traditional Alfisti, who consider the presence of the lateral license plate to be essential for an Alfa Romeo, might not be enthusiastic about this decision. However, there are numerous beautiful Alfa Romeos in history that have the license plate mounted centrally: I personally own an Alfetta and a 1968 Giulia that have the central license plate, and they are simply stunning. This choice will still allow us to maintain symmetry, and personally, I’m happy: I’m one of those who likes the license plate in the center,” added the Alfa Romeo’s head of design.

Mesonero-Romanos announced that the design of both models has been definitively approved and signed off, adding enthusiastically that “they are fantastic. It’s exactly what people would expect from a Giulia in terms of sportiness, with a super cool coupé touch. But I can’t say more for now.”

Furthermore, Mesonero-Romanos confirmed that the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia will feature a “new interpretation” of the Alfa Romeo shield. Although he did not provide specific details on how it will be modified to accommodate a front license plate, he clarified that the design will be influenced by the lack of need for radiator cooling for the electric powertrain. As a result, it is expected that the shield will have a closed graphic design, similar to the enlarged 3D effect logo used on the Junior. “The next generation of cars will have a closed logo because they will be electric, and we cannot have the function of the shield as it was when it was conceived,” concluded the Alfa Romeo head of design.