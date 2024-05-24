Jeep Avenger alone sells more than the entire Alfa Romeo range

Jeep Avenger has been received in the market in an incredible way. In addition to having already won several awards, the compact SUV has stood out from the beginning for being a real market success. Just think that on its own, it managed to sell more than the entire Alfa Romeo range in the first 4 months of the year in Europe.

In the first four months of 2024, from January 1 to April 30, sales of the Jeep-branded car reached the remarkable number of 25,422 units, of which 5,557 in April alone. These data show that the Avenger alone has surpassed the overall sales of all Alfa Romeo-branded cars in Europe. Adding up the sales of Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale, a total of 16,891 cars is obtained in the first four months of the year.

This number is lower by about 7,600 cars compared to the sales of the Avenger alone during the same period. What one wonders is whether we are facing an extraordinary result of the Jeep Avenger or rather the data of Alfa Romeo are not particularly flattering.

We remind you that the Jeep Avenger is available in full electric, petrol and hybrid versions. Just a few days ago, the 4xe version was also unveiled, which should give a further boost to sales in the Old Continent. Jeep seems to have hit the mark with its new entry level, obtaining very positive results in Europe. We remind you that this car is produced in Tychy, Poland, at the Stellantis plant where the Fiat 600 and Alfa Romeo Junior are also manufactured.