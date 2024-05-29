2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia: brand’s head of design shares clues about the model

During an interview with Autocar, Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, the head of design at Alfa Romeo, shared new clues about the future Alfa Romeo Giulia, set to debut in the spring of 2026, as confirmed by Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of the Italian brand.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will have the style of a super sporty coupé sedan, according to the brand’s head of design

Mesonero-Romanos confirmed that the car will be produced in Italy at the Stellantis plant in Cassino and will be based on the STLA Large platform. The head of design at Alfa Romeo also confirmed that the future D-segment sedan will have a central license plate and a closed shield, similar to the recent Junior. The license plate placement is not a design choice but a legal requirement.

Mesonero also discussed the design of the new 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia without going into too much detail. He said that the final design has already been approved and that it will be a “splendid car”. He added, “It is what people would expect from a Giulia in terms of sportiness, like a super cool coupé, and I won’t tell you anything else for now.”

The latest rumors about the appearance of the new car seem to be confirmed. As anticipated in previous articles, the design departs from the classic sedan to embrace a style more similar to that of a coupé sedan, transitioning from the current three-box design to a two-and-a-half-box design. This stylistic direction had already been suggested to the Stellantis dealers who had the opportunity to preview the car in previous months.

It is important to note that the new car will be available exclusively as an electric version, with a wide range of trim levels. It will start from the base version, which will offer a power of 350 horsepower, up to the top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio, capable of delivering 1.000 horsepower. The latter promises extraordinary performance, not only in terms of power and speed but also in terms of range and charging speed.