New Fiat Punto: here’s what the future generation could look like

The new Fiat Punto is a highly anticipated car by the numerous fans of the main Italian car manufacturer. When the Stellantis group was formed in January 2021, there were rumors that one of the first cars to return to the Fiat range would be the Punto. This model, absent from the price lists since 2018, would represent an important piece in the relaunch strategy of the Fiat brand. However, despite the rumors and hopes of enthusiasts, at the moment there are no official confirmations of a possible new generation of the Fiat Punto. For this reason, some designers are trying to imagine what a new generation of the model could look like.

Fiat Punto, an iconic model of the Italian brand, is imagined this way in a possible future generation

Fiat’s official plans do not include a new Fiat Punto. Most likely this is due both to the decline in sales of compact sedans and to avoid too much competition with other Stellantis cars in the same category. Among these we recall the Opel Corsa, the new Lancia Ypsilon and the Peugeot 208 itself.

The Italian car manufacturer’s plans for the moment include the launch of the new Fiat Panda, now imminent, the new Fiat Multipla in 2025 and the new Fiat 500 Hybrid in 2026. Subsequently, other cars from the Panda family will arrive on the market, including a SUV coupe, a pickup and a commercial vehicle.

Designer Tommaso D’Amico wanted to publish a render video on his YouTube channel in which he imagines the style of a possible new Fiat Punto. D’Amico stated that for his concept he was inspired by the original models, meticulously improving the design of the model and providing decidedly modern components. The increased dimensions planned by the project will make the concept a modern and functional car. The artist has also imagined the interior of this model, where there is the presence of an instrument panel equipped with an exclusive series of options and a unique infotainment system.