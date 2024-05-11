Peugeot 208 petrol version to get a restyling in 2027

The Peugeot 208 could continue its life cycle beyond expectations. The car manufacturer is reportedly considering a new restyling to be launched on the market in three years, when the same car was scheduled to be definitively retired. This is revealed by Auto-Moto, according to which the 208, the absolute leader in sales in France even among electric cars, will not disappear from the price lists by 2027.

Peugeot 208: petrol version won’t retire as expected

The idea is therefore to associate with the new version of the fully revamped Peugeot e-208, a thermal model with the appearance of the current one. This is a strategy that has been implemented by numerous companies with the advent of zero emissions, such as Citroen with the petrol C3 and the new e-C3 officially unveiled last October, which are aesthetically very different.

The same will happen with the Panda, which in July will be shown in a new electric model with the appearance of a B-SUV, completely different from the recent Pandina, the most technological and smart ever. The current Peugeot 208 was launched in 2019 and a second restyling will arrive before the end of its natural life cycle, so that the car can last until an indefinite date. In this way, Stellantis will reduce development costs for internal combustion engine models, which will have to disappear from circulation by 2035, if the European Union ban is respected.

According to Auto-Moto, it is likely that the engines of a possible future 208 will not be revolutionized with the 100 and 136 horsepower hybrid, already present on an infinite number of Stellantis models. There will certainly be an update from a stylistic point of view and it is not excluded that the design could be inspired by the Peugeot Inception concept, presented in 2023.