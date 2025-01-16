New Alfa Romeo Stelvio will debut with electric version in fall 2025

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is preparing for its debut, with the first official images expected in spring, likely at the end of April. The complete range will be presented in June, the month when the brand celebrates its 115th anniversary. Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili recently confirmed at the Brussels Motor Show that the launch will begin with the fully electric version, followed later by the hybrid version.

Will orders for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio generation open in autumn?

Orders are expected to open in autumn for this new SUV, which will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, on the STLA Large platform, becoming the group’s first vehicle to use this architecture in Europe. The platform made its debut in the United States with the new generation Dodge Charger, available in both the electric Daytona version and, in a few months, the ICE SIXPACK version.

The design, as shown in designer Alessandro Masera‘s renders, promises a significant evolution compared to the current model, with more sporty and aerodynamic lines. Distinctive elements include thin headlights, a central license plate, a closed shield grille, and at the rear, a truncated tail with V-shaped lighting signature.

According to rumors, the first deliveries should begin in early 2026, although these timelines still await official confirmation. The new Alfa Romeo Giulia, also based on the STLA Large platform, is expected to debut in the same year, confirming the brand’s renewal strategy.

However, it appears that Alfa Romeo’s true market protagonists for 2025 will be the B-SUV Junior and Tonale, the latter recently updated with a more economical version in the United States. These two models will compete in terms of sales, with the Junior currently seeming to be the most popular in Europe, also benefiting from more accessible prices compared to the Tonale.